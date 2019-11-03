Council chosen for sustainable development scheme

CARLOW County Council has been selected as one of 12 ‘Sustainable Development Goal Champions’ as part of a progressive national initiative. At this month’s meeting of Carlow County Council, senior engineer Brian O’Donovan outlined 17 sustainable development goals and 169 targets contained within the initiative, to which the local council has signed up.

Carlow County Council joins a number of national companies and community groups among the 12, including the GAA, Musgraves, An Post, Vodafone and Irish Men’s Sheds.

“Part of our brief over the next year is to champion these goals,” said Mr O’Donovan. The goals include climate action, water and energy efficiency and reducing food waste.

Cllr Andrea Dalton congratulated the council on its selection, adding she was proud to see Carlow “leading from the front”. “This didn’t happen by accident; it’s down to the leadership shown by you and your team,” said cllr Dalton.

Many of the councillors welcomed the initiative and Carlow’s role. However, cllr Charlie Murphy offered a stark reminder of the huge task ahead, pointing out that reliance on fossil fuels globally and the fact that Ireland is a small country of just 4.8 million people.

“I know we have to start somewhere, but maybe it’s too late … our dependence on fossil fuels is unbelievable,” he said.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace remarked that she “didn’t think it was too late”, but in ten years it very well might be. She urged significant change, including a ban on single-use plastics.