Man injured in Dublin shooting

A man has been injured in a shooting in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the Mac Uilliam Estate, Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght at around 6.20pm this evening to investigate reports of shots fired at a house.

Officers found a man in his 30s with pellet wounds to his legs.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment where his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.