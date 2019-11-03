Passengers spending ‘nearly half a month’s wages to get home’ after weather grounds Ryanair’s Krakow flights

  • Home >
Sunday, November 03, 2019

Irish passengers have criticised Ryanair after the airline cancelled flights from Krakow to Dublin and Shannon due to fog.

The delays began at 3pm on Friday. Flights to Dublin and Shannon were among 15 cancelled because of fog at Krakow Airport.

Ryanair says it offered passengers refunds or a switch to the next available flight, but some passengers say they were told the next availability would be as late as next Thursday.

Such passengers then had to choose whether to pay for an earlier flight home, or accommodation until their rescheduled flight.

Dublin-based teacher Róisín Ní Dhonnabhain said the flight cancellation has cost her a significant amount of money.

“We paid over €1,000 out of our own pockerts for flights alone, and then about €200 on the hotel for two nights,” she said.

“It’s a huge amount of money – nearly a half a month’s wages – trying to get home.”

Ryanair said: “Affected customers were notified by email and SMS text message and advised of their options of a refund or free move to the next available flight. Ryanair sincerely apologised for this weather cancellation which was entirely beyond our control.”

