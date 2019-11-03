Trinity tops college rankings; UCC and UCD joint second

Trinity College Dublin is the top college in the country.

File picture of Trinity College.

The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020 released today shows that Trinity has come ahead of University College Dublin and University College Cork, who are in joint second place.

Athlone Institute of Technology is up two places to seventh and is the highest ranked institute of technology.

The Sunday Times Good University Guide’s Dr Colm Murphy said that Trinity leads the field for the 18th successive year – but that other contenders are closing in.

He said: “Trinity’s gap on the other colleges is closing – both University College Cork and University College Dublin are within a whisker now of Trinity College.

“That’s because both those other universities score better for student satisfaction than Trinity.”

Student satisfaction was introduced into the rankings last year as one of eight key performance measures, and given the heaviest weighting.

Other categories include effective teaching practices, higher order learning, reflective and integrative learning, learning strategies, student-faculty interaction, overall quality of interactions, a supportive academic environment, collaborative learning and quantitative reasoning.

