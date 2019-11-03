Union hits out at Halloween attacks on public transport staff

The union representing bus and rail workers has hit out at attacks on its members over Halloween.

The National Bus and Rail Workers’ Union (NBRU) said some of its members working across the rail and bus network were subjected to intimidation this week.

It says in the Carrigaline area in Cork, gardaí are investigating after a woman driving a bus was allegedly threatened, and that a ‘rocket’ was fired at a bus in Ashbourne, Co Meath when its doors were open. No one was hurt in the latter incident.

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said bangers and fireworks were also thrown at buses in west Dublin.

“It was like a war zone in some cases,” he said, saying reports that had come back to his office described rockets, bangers and fireworks being thrown across roads at bus windscreens in west Dublin; cars being burned out on roadsides and general “mayhem” in the west Dublin area in particular.

He said there were also issues around the University of Limerick, including stone-throwing.

Some bus services were withdrawn in response to the incidents.