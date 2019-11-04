Full inquest into death of Jastine Valdez to open today

The full inquest into the death of murdered student Jastine Valdez will open later today.

The 24-year-old was abducted in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow in May 2018.

A previous hearing heard that Jastine Valdez died of asphyxia.

She had been abducted in broad daylight on a busy road in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow on May 19. 2018.

A witness who saw the 24-year-old being forced into the boot of a Nissan Qashqai rang 999.

Gardaí put out a national appeal for the car, and 45-year-old Mark Hennessy was identified as the owner of the Qashqai.

He was killed by a garda bullet when he was apprehended in Cherrywood the following day.

The body of Jastine Valdez was discovered on May 21 in dense woodland at Rathmichael, south Dublin.

The inquest into her death had been adjourned to allow for a GSOC investigation to take place.

In June, the coroner’s court heard that the Garda who shot Mr Hennessey would not face discipline or prosecution and the investigation was now closed.