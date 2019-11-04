  • Home >
Investigation underway following attempted theft of cash in transit van in Dublin

Monday, November 04, 2019

An investigation is underway after the attempted theft of a cash in transit van in north Dublin today.

Several men got into the vehicle when it was parked in the Grange Lodge Avenue area of Clongriffin at around 11.45am.

They caused significant damage to the vehicle but did not get any cash and no one was injured.

The men arrived and left the scene in a 2004 D-registered white Volkswagen Caddy Van which was found burnt out nearby.

Gardaí have removed the van for forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly road users who may have dash cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

