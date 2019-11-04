Jastine Valdez inquest returns unlawful killing verdict

Latest: A verdict of unlawful killing has been returned in the inquest into Jastine Valdez’s death.

The 24-year-old student was abducted in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow after getting off a bus on 19 May 2018.

Her body was recovered two days later at Puck’s Castle in Rathmichael in south Dublin.

Jastine Valdez inquest: Witness says she heard woman screaming from boot of car

Update 12.45pm: The inquest into the death of Jastine Valdez has been told a witness heard a woman screaming from the boot of a car on the day she disappeared.

Susan Forsyth told the inquest in a statement that she was driving past Powerscourt Estate on May 19 at around 6.15pm when she noticed a car parked on the road.

As she passed she said she heard screaming and noticed an Asian woman sitting in the boot looking out towards her.

She heard a slapping sound and a male voice shouting angrily and she pulled in and phoned 999 as the car sped away.

Another witness, Gareth Thompson, told the inquest that on his way home from Bray that evening, a black Nissan Qashqai pulled out in front of him.

He noticed what he thought was a little girl waving out the back of the vehicle at him, looking concerned.

A statement was read from Joseph Squire who was dating Miss Valdez, stating she was the most innocent person “I ever met and will ever meet”.

A statement from Miss Valdez’s mother Tess, who was present at the hearing, said Jastine was happy, healthy, and that going missing was very out of character for her.

A previous inquest hearing heard Miss Valdez died of asphyxia.