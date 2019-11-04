‘No co-living, no student accommodation, no hotels’: 80% of units in Dublin housing development to be social and affordable

Dublin City Councillors have secured a new deal for a major housing development at O’Devaney Gardens.

It means 80% of the residential units will be social and affordable, compared to 50% in the original proposal.

The council will vote tonight on whether to allow the redevelopment of the site off the North Circular Road.

Cllr Mary Fitzpatrick says the Government has failed to fund a sustainable, affordable and deliverable housing model.

“For the first time there will be an affordable rental scheme on the site, there will 824 residential units. We are also very proud to have secured ringfencing of three-and-a-half million [euro] for community facilities,” she said.

“There will be no co-living, there will be no student accommodation, there will be no hotels. There will actually be homes.”