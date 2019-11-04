Same-sex couples able to have both names on child’s birth cert under new regulations

Some same-sex couples will be able to have both names on their child’s birth cert under new regulations to be signed into law today.

However, it will not cover the parents of children born through surrogacy.

The regulations which will be signed by the Health Minister today will introduce a ban on anonymous sperm donation and the creation of a register for those conceived by a donor.

It will allow same-sex parents the opportunity to have both names on the birth cert of their child for the first time.

However, the regulations of the Children and Family Relationships Act do not cover same-sex parents who have children through a surrogate.

In theory, a woman who donates eggs to the surrogate won’t be the name on the child’s birth cert despite having a biological connection.

The Health Minister Simon Harris admits that legislation still needs to evolve, following protests outside the Department a number of weeks ago.

The new regulations will come into effect in May 2020.