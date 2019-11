Picture: @GardaTraffic/Twitter

Two scramblers have been seized by Gardaí in Tallaght.

The roads policing unit was involved in taking away the off-road bikes yesterday.

In a statement, gardaí said: “DMR Roads Policing Unit seized two scramblers in Tallaght yesterday.”

They added that they were being used by juveniles on public roads.

Investigations are said to be ongoing.