  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Ballinamore direct provision plans remain ‘paused’ after Minister has ‘constructive’ meeting with locals

Ballinamore direct provision plans remain ‘paused’ after Minister has ‘constructive’ meeting with locals

Tuesday, November 05, 2019

Plans for a direct provision centre in Co. Leitrim remain “paused”, after a meeting with the Immigration Minister David Stanton today.

Ballinamore residents are protesting against proposals to house more than 100 asylum seekers in the town.

Minister Stanton “paused” the plans recently and he met campaigners again today.

Both sides have described the meeting as “constructive and open”.

The Minister and the local community issued a statement saying: “The meeting was constructive and open, the group has articulated the community’s support for asylum seekers and to finding an appropriate accommodation solution in their town, and the Minister thanked the community representatives for their continued engagement.

“The Minister, his officials and the community group have agreed to meet again in the coming days to continue these discussions.”

Ballinamore campaigner Gordon Hughes said local residents are committed to finding a solution to the dispute.

Mr Hughes said: “We met with Minister Stanton and his officials again today, certainly we appreciate him meeting us again at short notice.

“We had further discussions in relation to the meeting we had last week and I think it’s fair to say we are trying to find an appropriate accommodation solution for all parties.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

President among guests at tonight’s ‘really special’ Late Late tribute to Gay Byrne

Tuesday, 05/11/19 - 9:00pm

Watchdog calls for more power to compel Irish Water to act, after boil notice reissued to 600,000

Tuesday, 05/11/19 - 6:15pm

Quinn directors call for dedicated cross border task force

Tuesday, 05/11/19 - 5:25pm