Book of condolence to open for Gay Byrne in Dublin this morning

A book of condolence will open for Gay Byrne in Dublin’s Mansion House this morning.

The legendary broadcaster passed away at the age of 85 following a long illness.

The public will be given the chance to pay their respects from 11am to 5pm and tomorrow between 10am and 5pm.

President Michael D Higgins led the tributes describing Mr Byrne as a man of great charisma, who was possessed of effortless wit, charm, and who had a flair for broadcasting.

Colleagues, journalists and entertainers from home and abroad shared their thoughts on a media legend.

Mr Byrne’s successors on the Late Late Show have reflected on their relationships with the broadcasting icon, and recalled the advice he dispensed to them throughout their career.

Pat Kenny, who took over from Mr Byrne as Late Late Show host in 1999, said he visited him a day before he died “when it was quite apparent that there weren’t too many days or hours left”.

“But a few weeks ago myself and Harry Crosbie had lunch with him. He was in great form, and had his usual whiskey and enjoyed lunch, a great appetite.

“So I had hoped that he would overcome the current bout of illness, but alas, it wasn’t to be,” Mr Kenny told RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime.

Current host, Ryan Tubridy, said on social media that the nation “lost an icon and I lost a friend. He was a once-off and everyone will miss the inimitable Gay Byrne.”

Among them was Stephen Fry, whose response when Gay Byrne asked him what he would say if he were to come face-to-face with god went viral.

Speaking to Drivetime on RTÉ yesterday, Mr Fry said that it was an honour and a pleasure to have been interviewed by him both on the Late Late Show and on The Meaning of Life with Gay Byrne.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, in his tribute, said Gay Byrne was the most influential broadcaster in the history of the State, a much-loved figure who changed Ireland for the better in so many ways.