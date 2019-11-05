CAB seize documents in Galway search

Tuesday, November 05, 2019

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau have carried out a search in Galway aimed at targeting the assets and activities of a member of an organised crime gang involved in burglary and theft.

The operation relates to the theft of high end vehicles and machinery across the country.

The search took place at a house in Tuam this morning.

Documents relating to accounts, and the purchase of vehicles and property were seized.

A Revenue Assessment for approximately €500,000 was served on an individual.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Tusla launches initiative to increase school attendance

Tuesday, 05/11/19 - 1:20pm

‘This is simply obscene’: 679 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals, highest figure of 2019

Tuesday, 05/11/19 - 12:05pm

229,449 litres of beer and 36,720 litres of wine seized at Dublin Port in October

Tuesday, 05/11/19 - 11:25am