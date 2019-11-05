Children’s Hospital contractor submits claims for extra costs

The contractor building the new National Children’s Hospital has submitted claims for extra costs.

The claims have yet to be adjudicated on to see if they are valid.

The project has a current pricetag of €1.7bn, almost three times the original expected cost.

In a detailed 128-page report, published by the Government last April, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), said it is now inevitable the hospital price will hit at least €1.73bn, while VAT and other design problems are likely to push the cost above €2bn.

The report warned the hospital was never going to stay within budget because of widespread governance failures and “red flags” being missed from the start of the project.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the latest claims now need to be examined.

“There has been no change to the budget allocated (for the National Children’s Hospital) in December 2018,” he said. “The contracter has, however, submitted claims and these have to be adjudicated.

“It’s not unusual in a major construction project for a contractor to submit claims if they believe they have had to carry out works that was beyond the contract.”