Dáil suspended as row breaks out over effort to change rules governing approval of Bills

The Dáil was briefly suspended this afternoon after a row that has seen the Ceann Comhairle accused of attacking democracy.

People Before Profit are trying to change the Dáil rules that state any Bill from the opposition that costs money needs the approval of government.

The rule has led to more than 50 bills being left in parliamentary limbo, despite being passed by a majority of TDs.

However Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail (pictured) has ruled Brid Smith’s motion unconstitutional, leading to a row and a 10-minute suspension of the house.

“This is a democratic forum, within which no member is allowed to shout down their colleagues,” he said. His comments were follwed by an outbreak of commentary, and he suspended proceedings for 10 minutes.