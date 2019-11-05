€125,000 of suspected cannabis herb seized in Cork

Tuesday, November 05, 2019

Gardaí have seized €125,000 of suspected cannabis herb following a search at a house in Co Cork last night.

Gardaí from the Mallow District Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit and the Regional Dog Unit, carried out a search at a house in the Quartertown area of Mallow yesterday.

The seized drugs will now be sent for analysis.

This search was part of the investigation into the seizure of €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Mallow yesterday.

A man in his 20s was arrested and gardaí said that he remains detained in Mallow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The total value of the drugs seized during both searches is €195,000.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

CAB seize documents in Galway search

Tuesday, 05/11/19 - 10:15am

Two arrested in Dublin in connection with ATM fraud incidents

Tuesday, 05/11/19 - 10:05am

Man, 30s, charged in connection with murder of John Ustic in Cork

Tuesday, 05/11/19 - 9:25am