Man, 30s, charged in connection with murder of John Ustic in Cork

Gardaí investigating the murder of John Ustic have arrested and charged a man in his 30s.

The man was arrested this morning and he is due to appear before Clonakilty District Court 10.30am.

Mr Ustic was found dead at his house at High St in Skibbereen in 2017.

He was originally from England, and he is understood to have moved to West Cork several years ago before settling in the West Cork town.

He had been living in a terraced house on High Street, very close to Skibbereen Garda Station, for at least a year.