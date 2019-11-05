Man, 39, dies following shooting in Meath

A man has been killed in a shooting in Co Meath last night.

The scene in Bettystown is sealed off pending a technical examination.

The man was shot outside his home in the Castlemartin Estate in Bettystown at around 11.40pm.

The man, 39, received a number of gunshot wounds and was removed by Ambulance to Our lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 1am this morning.

It is believed the killing may be linked to an ongoing feud in Drogheda.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination and Gardaí in Laytown are appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí said a small van was found on fire at Eastham Rd, Bettystown, Co Meath shortly after the shooting.

That scene is also preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

Investigating Gardaí are anxious to hear from road users with camera footage who were in the area at the time of shooting.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to contact the incident room at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.