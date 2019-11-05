President among guests at tonight’s ‘really special’ Late Late tribute to Gay Byrne

Guests are arriving for tonight’s Late Late Show tribute to Gay Byrne.

Ryan Tubridy has promised that tonight’s programme will be “really special”.

Among tonight’s guests is the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, who will appear along with Joe Duffy, Sharon Shannon, John Sheahan, Finbar Furey, Tommy Tiernan, Pat Shortt, Eamon Dunphy, Twink and Mary Black.

The broadcasting legend had hosted the programme for almost four decades, and presented his last episode in 1999.

There will also be contributions from the iconic broadcaster’s friends and colleagues including Bob Geldof, Andrea Corr, Pat Kenny, John Sheahan and Mary McAleese.

He will be laid to rest after mass at the Pro-Cathedral in Dublin at midday on Friday after he passed away yesterday.

It will be broadcast live on RTE One.

Books of condolence are open in Dublin and Galway.