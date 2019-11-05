Tusla launches initiative to increase school attendance

Tuesday, November 05, 2019

Six per cent of students on average are absent from school every day.

The Child and Family Agency, Tusla, has launched a new initiative as well as an attendance drive.

The Tusla Education Support Service (TESS) aims to promote school attendance, retention and participation.

The rebrand of the Educational Welfare Service also revealed that 60,000 children are missing from school every day on average.

Director of TESS, Noel Kelly, said he wants that to drop by 5,000 by the end of this year.

“We’re not going to move it that fast because we’ve already moved [it],” he said.

“Our school completion rate it as 92%, it was only 85% in 2000 so if we could get that 6% down to 5.5% I would be thrilled.”

Coupled with the launch of TESS, Tusla also unveiled its school attendance drive for November.

Tusla says 1,700 schools have put their support behind the new campaign.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘This is simply obscene’: 679 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals, highest figure of 2019

Tuesday, 05/11/19 - 12:05pm

229,449 litres of beer and 36,720 litres of wine seized at Dublin Port in October

Tuesday, 05/11/19 - 11:25am

CAB seize documents in Galway search

Tuesday, 05/11/19 - 10:15am