Ballon’s 5km walk for breast cancer raised €3k

AN ENTIRE community put its best foot forward to raise more than €3,000 for the Irish Cancer Society’s Action Breast Cancer recently. The 5km trek set off from Centra, Zerafa’s Service Station, Ballon, bringing together the largest number of participants the annual event has ever seen.

“It went absolutely brilliantly,” enthused Dolores Brennan, one of the organisers. “The weather, of course, was a huge bonus and we’d our biggest crowd yet … it was fantastic,” she added.

Centra, Zerafa’s Service Station is run by Andrea Zerafa and this year’s walk had an extra-special meaning for all in the shop and their many customers.

“Andrea is recovering from breast cancer. She was diagnosed this time last year so I think, even more than ever, people wanted to take part this year,” explained Dolores.

“She is doing really well. She’s such a strong-willed determined lady and I think that really stood to her. She has such a positive attitude,” added Dolores.

The walk left Centra for a route past Ballon Community Centre, then onto Laragh and back round to the shop, where everyone was treated to refreshments. Lots of families took part this year, all having fun in the glorious sunshine, with a great atmosphere evident every step of the way.

A raffle was also held in Centra in the weeks leading up to the fundraiser, which was really well supported, while Ballon NS also got involved, raising €500 with a no-uniform day.

In total, more than €3,000 was raised for the Irish Cancer Society’s Action Breast Cancer, a fantastic achievement for the community