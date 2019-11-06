Gala shops honoured at posh do in K Club

CONGRATULATIONS to the owners of two local shops that scooped awards recently for their excellence of service.

The Gala stores owned by the Hegarty family on Staplestown Road and the Kane family on the Burrin Road were presented with an award for excellence in retail at a fancy do in The K Club, Straffan, Co Kildare recently.

Síle Seoige acted as MC for the night, while the crowd were bamboozled by renowned illusionist Keith Barry.

The Hegartys and Kanes picked up their awards after being deemed “outstanding” when they were assessed independently in the Gala Business Excellence Standards Tool (BEST) programme.