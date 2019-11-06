Gardaí appeal for help as family of missing 63-year-old man anxious to locate him

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Galway.

Kevin McGrath, 63, is missing from his home in Rahoon.

He was last seen on October 27 in Eyre Square, Galway.

Kevin is described as approximately 5’10” in height, of slim build, and his front bottom teeth are missing.

Gardaí said he has blue eyes and grey hair and a beard.

It is unknown what Kevin was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Gardaí in Galway and Kevin’s family are anxious to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station 091 – 538000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.