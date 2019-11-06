Sean Cox set for ’emotional’ and ‘bittersweet’ return to Anfield

Seán Cox at a fundraiser at the Aviva Stadium earlier this year.

Sean Cox’s return to Anfield this weekend will be “emotional and a little bit bittersweet”, according to his wife.

The Meath man suffered life changing injuries in an unprovoked attack outside Liverpool’s stadium18 months ago.

In April 2018, the Dunboyne man was assaulted ahead of a Champions League semi-final against Roma.

Simone Mastrelli, 30, was jailed at Preston Crown Court for three-and-a-half years last February for the assault.

Liverpool take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday and Mr Cox will be a special guest in the stands.

He has been undergoing intensive rehabilitation and therapy since the attack, and his wife Martina says Sunday will be memorable.

“I reckon they’ll be pulling out all the stops for Sean. Which is great, and great for him,” said Ms Cox.

“It will give him a boost, I think, on Sunday. I can’t wait to see his face to be honest.”

Ms Cox said Sean has a long road ahead of him, but he is making progress.

“When he arrived in Beaumont, he…wasn’t eating or drinking.

“He’s now fully eating, drinkg. He has a lot more movement, particularly on his left side than he did have.”

The couple are currently based at a rehabilitation centre in Sheffield as Mr Cox continues his recovery.

A charity football match in Dublin earlier this year raised €748,000 for Mr Cox’s rehabilitaiton.

Nearly 27,000 fans attended the game at the Aviva Stadium in April which saw a Liverpool legends side take on a Republic of Ireland 11.