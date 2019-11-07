Group claims Govt shuts down proposals to fix construction defects if ‘it costs the State money’

Priory Hall in 2013

The Apartment Owners network, a group representing property owners in developments across Dublin and south Meath, have said that any suggestion of using State funds to fix construction defects in properties are getting shut down quickly by the Government.

The group are part of the newly-formed Construction Defects Alliance, who met with the Joint Committee on Housing, Planning and Local Government at Leinster House earlier today.

Committee Chairman Noel Rock TD said in advance of the meeting: “Two years ago this Committee published its Safe as Houses? following the discovery of significant construction defects at Priory Hall and other housing developments in Dublin.

“Members look forward to engaging with the Construction Defects Alliance, which represents affected home owners and owner management companies.

“We are particularly interested in hearing how the recommendations of our report are being implemented to bring relief to the thousands of families left with crippling financial burdens due to construction defects in their homes, in many cases built by developers who have since gone bust.”

The group are looking for a redress scheme to fix homes that were badly built.

However, Des McCabe of the Apartment Owners Network, said that talks with the Department of Finance have not progressed.

“I think if there’s a liability to the State, the argument gets sort of closed down very quickly where it costs the State money. It’s very hard to get engagement.”