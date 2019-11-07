Nursing home staff shortlisted for top awards

TWO representatives from Co Carlow will vie for top honours in the Nursing Home Ireland Care Awards 2019.

Nursing Home Ireland (NHI) has announced that Caroline Murphy-Doran of SignaCare, Killerig has been selected as a finalist in the Nursing Home Excellence in Dining and Nutrition, while her working colleague Colette McDonald has been nominated in the Nursing Home End of Life Care category.

Caroline and Colette are two of 27 finalists across a range of disciplines within the nursing home sector, who will attend the awards ceremony in Citywest Hotel, Dublin on Thursday 14 November.

Nominations were submitted from 382 NHI-affiliated nursing homes across Ireland in ten categories – carers, ancillary workers, activity co-ordinators, catering in nursing homes, innovation in dementia care, community initiative, end-of-life care and the contribution of residents to nursing home life.

Congratulating the finalists, NHI chief executive Tadhg Daly said: “Congratulations to Caroline, Colette and SignaCare, Killerig for reaching the final of this national awards ceremony. It is a marvellous accomplishment and well deserved. With nominations coming in from nursing homes across the country and the standard of applications proving as outstanding as always, to be a finalist is deserving of recognition. The staff and residents of SignaCare, Killerig and the wider community should be immensely proud of the finalists’ achievement in reaching the final.

RTÉ presenter Marty Whelan will act as mater of ceremonies at the awards, which are held in association with Homecare Medical.