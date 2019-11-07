Vehicles, documents and cash seized as CAB conduct 10 searches in Monaghan

One of the vehicles seized in Co Monaghan

Vehicles, documents and cash in three different currencies has been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Co Monaghan.

It came as part of an investigation into a group suspected of being involved in various international smuggling activities.

A statement from the garda press office said that a number of restraining orders in respect of accounts in financial institutions were made by a District Court judge in accordance with Section 17(2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

Last week, Northern Irish and Bulgarian registered vehicles were detained at Dublin Port.

Today, there were 10 searches conducted in Co Monaghan at seven homes and three yards or industrial sheds, according to a garda spokesperson.

According to the CAB, the following were seized in the operation:

192 (2019) X5 BMW M Sport

2016 X5 BMW

2014 VW Transporter Crew Cab 2.8 litre

Mitsubishi Shogun

Documents and records

Electronic Devices

Cash – €1,400, $900 and Sterling £600

The Criminal Assets Bureau was supported today by the ERU, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (NBCI), the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.