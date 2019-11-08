  • Home >
30 new jobs for previously abandoned village as lighting company expands

Friday, November 08, 2019

Thirty new jobs are being created in a previously abandoned village in Co Monaghan.

Mullan, Co Monaghan, via Google Earth

A lighting company in Mullan plans to double the size of its production facility in the new year.

The population of the village is mainly made up of the 65 people that work at Mullan Lighting, with about 15 others living there.

The village lay abandoned for about 20 years. Some of the older houses were restored, and some new ones built. The company’s Mike Treanor said the company’s presence in the village caused the population to return.

Asked about Brexit, Mr Treanor said they are not overly concerned about it disrupting their expansion plans.

“We’re done a lot of work looking at other markets, so we’re not very dependent on the UK,” he said. ” It hasn’t been a problem so far.”

