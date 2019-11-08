Joy for the class of 2019 as thousands of students graduate at IT Carlow

MORE than 3,000 students from the class of 2019 were honoured for their academic achievements over 11 conferring ceremonies at the Institute of Technology Carlow last week. The ceremonies took place over ten days across the institute’s campuses at locations in Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow, bringing its alumni close to 60,000 since its establishment almost 50 years ago.

Welcoming graduates, their guests and a broad range of stakeholders, governing body chairperson John Moore commended graduates and staff for their contribution to the institute and wished the new alumni well as “the future educators and innovators, entrepreneurs and scientists, who will help shape the lives of this and future generations”.

As IT Carlow prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, he asked that they “remain in contact with the institute and bring your expertise, insights and inspiration to the next generation of learners who choose IT Carlow as the launch pad for their careers”.

Addressing the graduands, IT Carlow president Dr Patricia Mulcahy commented: “No other occasion in our academic calendar is more meaningful than the conferring of awards and prizes. Every award earned is a triumph of inspiration, perspiration and determination. Every award is also a product of your faith in yourselves and the faith your families, friends and lecturers have placed in you. Our warmest congratulations to all our new graduates.”

Dr Mulcahy reminded the newly-minted graduates that they were setting out to work in a world where “many of the jobs that will exist in 2025 do not exist today; where the average amount of jobs in one’s lifetime is now six – in six different companies – and where nothing can be taken for granted.”

Speaking about the environment in which the graduates will operate, Dr Mulcahy said: “For most of you, it is time for your next act – an act that I hope is filled with challenges, because that is what makes life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”

As IT Carlow fast approaches its 50th year anniversary in 2020, Dr Mulcahy highlighted last year’s achievements, including reaching the halfway mark in its €150m capital development programme, the near-completion of the 30-acre world-class South Sports Campus, and securing the international Athena Swan Bronze Award under the expanded charter for equality, diversity and inclusion.

Additional infrastructural capital projects are also due to begin, including the new advanced science and technology building. The institute is also in the process of establishing two new enterprise development centres in the areas of fintech and product design.

She spoke of the ongoing technological university project as “one that we continue to prioritise and invest considerable time and resources in, because we know that this has the potential to further increase our contribution to the societies that we were created to serve. It continues to be a complex initiative with many moving and changing parts”.