Kevin Lunney probe: Homes and businesses searched in Ireland and UK

Searches are taking place at a number of locations in Ireland and the UK as part of the investigation into the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney in September.

Kevin Lunney, pictured in the BBC Spotlight programme this week. Picture via BBC

More than 100 gardaí are involved in raids on homes and businesses across Cavan, Longford and Dublin.

The PSNI and UK police are also involved in operations in the North and in Derbyshire in the UK.

Kevin Lunny was abducted and subjected to a vicious criminal attack on September 17.

As part of their investigation to his false imprisonment and torture, the Gardaí, PSNI and police from Derbyshire Constabulary have begun a series of raids.

Five locations in Co Cavan, three locations in Co Longford and four locations in Dublin are being searched.

Another five locations across the North and one location in United Kingdom are being searched.

More than 100 gardaí from the regional Support Units, Dog Units, National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) and National Public Order Unit are involved in the searches on a number of homes and businesses.