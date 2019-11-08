These are the earliest possible release dates for Boy A and Boy B

  • Home >
Friday, November 08, 2019

The Central Criminal Court has heard the earliest possible release date for Boy A and Boy B following the Ana Kriegel murder trial.

Ana Kriegel

On Tuesday, Boy A received a life sentence for murdering the 14-year-old schoolgirl, while Boy B was sentenced to 15 years detention.

The earliest possible release date for Boy A is June 18, 2031, while for Boy B it is June 18, 2027.

The Judge has today ordered that a series of progress reports on both boys be carried out every two years during their periods of detention.

He said that the court needs to be fully informed of efforts made by the boys towards rehabilitation when their respective review dates arrive.

The reports will include updates on their educational, psychological, and psychiatric progress.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said the furnishing of reports is not for micromanaging the boys’ sentences, but for courts to have a clear view of what happens during the course of their detention.

Both boys will be transferred to adult prisons when they turn 18 in 2022.

