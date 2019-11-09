Four areas to get €100,000 grants

A WINDFALL of almost €400,000 has been allocated for improvements to four towns and villages across the county.

Leighlinbridge has secured €100,000 to erect a monument to famed scientist John Tyndall, who was a native of the area. The funding will also renovate the existing playground, erect speed control signs and paint rails.

Old Leighlin receives funding of €99,964.44 to carry out works in its community hall, including toilet refurbishment, signage and a feasibility study of a business model for the community hall.

Ardattin is set to receive funding of €100,000 to further the development of its community hall and the old coach house. Hacketstown will get €99,727.11 for a footpath and playground, the installation of school solar signs, street lights and painting works.

“This funding is extremely welcome news for Carlow, especially residents of Ardattin, Leighlinbridge, Old Leighlin and Hacketstown,” said deputy Pat Deering.

“These excellent initiatives will ensure our smaller towns and villages are more attractive and sustainable places in which to live and work.”

Deputy Deering pointed out that the funding was allocated under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, a key part of the Action Plan for Rural Development and the government’s Project Ireland 2040 Programme for Rural Regeneration.

“The benefit of previous funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme is now being felt countrywide and I am delighted today that even more areas in Carlow will benefit from the funding,” he added.

Deputy Deering thanked Carlow local authorities for engaging with local communities to help them identify good community enhancement projects.