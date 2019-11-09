Typhoon was no barrier for visiting Japanese

TYPHON Hagibis proved no match for a group of Japanese students determined to make their way to Carlow.

Equinox Education Services, based at the Gateway Business Centre, Athy Road, Carlow, in collaboration with its long-standing Japanese partner ISES Japan, was delighted to facilitate an inaugural education and cultural programme for 23 co-ed students and their teachers from Josho Gakuen High School in Osaka, Japan at Tyndall College, Carlow recently.

The programme, which was arranged after three years of planning, was originally scheduled for the previous week, but the school had to delay their trip due to Typhon Hagibis making landfall in Japan. However, much like the resolve shown by the Japanese team in the Rugby World Cup, the students were undaunted by their much larger foe and determined to visit Ireland.

After some hasty rescheduling and plenty of goodwill on the part of Tyndall College principal Gerry McGill and his team, the school pulled out all the stops so the programme could go ahead.

During their stay, the group were given a campus tour of IT Carlow and visited local attractions such as Visual and County Carlow Museum. They also visited a local Carlow business with international reach, Delmec Engineering, where they learnt about aspects of its telecoms infrastructure solutions. The short seven-day programme included cultural excursions to Dublin, Waterford and Kilkenny.

Speaking at the closing ceremony for the programme at Tyndall College, Equinox Education Services’ managing director Noel Doyle sincerely thanked principal Gerry McGill, his colleague Gemma Lawlor and all the staff at Tyndall College for making the programme possible and for their hospitality.