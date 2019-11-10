Charlie Flanagan: Gardaí and PSNI working ‘at historically close levels’

The Justice Minister says nobody is above the law anywhere on the island.

Charlie Flanagan says policing the border region has long been challenging as criminals have always sought to exploit the border – but adds there will be no hiding place for criminals.

The Minister added he has every confidence that gardai and the PSNI are working together to prevent and investigate cross-border crime.

He says the fruits of that cooperation were evident this week in a series of major searches.

“Policing in the border region has long been very challenging as criminals have always sought to exploit that border,” he said.

“I have every confidence that An Garda Síochána and the PSNI are working together at historically close levels to prevent and investigate cross-border crime and the fruits of that cooperation were evident this week in a series of major searches.

“I am pleased that 150 additional officers have been assigned to the region in the last two years following a difficult period for policing arising from the 2010 closure of Templemore College.”