Learners rewarded for all of their hard work

IT was a night of celebration for learners as the Kilkenny Carlow Education and Training Board (ETB) Back to Education Initiative (BTEI) held its annual awards night. There was a fantastic turnout of 354 learners, who each received their QQI-accredited certificates.

The awards celebrated were in office administration, healthcare, information and communications technology skills, early childhood care and education, employability skills, tourism, horticulture, retail skills and sport and recreation.

Speakers at the event were Eileen Curtis, chief executive of Kilkenny Carlow ETB, Martha Bolger, director of further education and training, Peter Cleere, chairperson of the Kilkenny Carlow ETB, and Sarah Deacon, Carlow BTEI Co-ordinator.

The BTEI initiative is co-funded by the Irish government and the European Union under the European Social Fund.