RATHANNA ICA presented a cheque for almost €1,400 to St Brigid’s National School in Bagenalstown for its special unit.

The money was raised during the summer, when a very successful rambling night was held in the local hall.

The principal and staff of St Brigid’s were absolutely delighted with the cheque and they will spend the money on equipment for the special unit. This unit is bright, cheerful and definitely a place where the children enjoy attending every day.