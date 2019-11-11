  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Boil water notice affecting 600,000 people to remain in place until at least tomorrow

Boil water notice affecting 600,000 people to remain in place until at least tomorrow

Monday, November 11, 2019

Irish Water has said it will be tomorrow before an update is issued on the boil water notice affecting parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Further tests are being carried out at the Leixlip treatment plant where a fault occurred after heavy rain.

More than 600,000 people are into the 7th day of boiling their drinking water as a result.

In a message posted to Twitter, Irish Water said: “We continued to collect water quality samples over the weekend. Additional testing is taking place today and Tuesday.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Number of patients of trolleys surpasses 100,000 for 2019

Monday, 11/11/19 - 5:35pm

Report: Two Irish citizens among 2,500 connected to ISIS to be deported from Turkey soon

Monday, 11/11/19 - 3:05pm

Shocking footage shows extent of climate change damage on Kerry seabeds

Monday, 11/11/19 - 1:55pm