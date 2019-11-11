GoSafe speed camera operators suspend strike action

GoSafe speed camera van operators have suspended their industrial action.

Their union SIPTU said it is so talks can take place with the company at the Workplace Relations Commission next week.

The dispute centres around working conditions, and has seen a number of operators take part in strike action in recent months.

SIPTU’s Brendan Carr, said: “Our members in GoSafe have agreed to suspend industrial action at the company at the request of the WRC. We will be attending a conciliation meeting at the WRC on Friday, 22nd November.

“The company has also agreed to attend this meeting.”