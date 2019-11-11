Temperatures may fall to -2C this week

Monday, November 11, 2019

Met Éireann is warning of sub-zero temperatures and wintry showers this week.

Unsettled weather is forecast over the coming days with sleet and snow on higher ground on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime temperatures will fall to as low as -2C.

Top temperatures today will be between 6C and 9C, with a strong to gusty wind adding to the chill factor.

There will be showers tomorrow, especially across the north and west, with temperature highs of 10C.

While there are some dry and sunny spells expected by the end of the week, it will be cold, with widespread frost expected on Thursday night. Temperatures may dip to -1C that night, and to -“C on Friday night.

Sunday looks like being the best day of the week, with dry and bright weather expected.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí seek help finding missing person, 50, in Dublin

Monday, 11/11/19 - 11:05am

Garda body seeks apology from Michael D’Arcy for comments that gardaí left Quinn directors down

Monday, 11/11/19 - 10:25am

Mercury to transit across sun today; Astronomy Ireland warns people not to look directly at it

Monday, 11/11/19 - 9:50am