Garda awards honour our exceptional young people

EXCEPTIONAL young people from across counties Carlow and Kilkenny were last week rewarded at the first-ever gardaí youth awards ceremony.

Over 150 guests sat down to a gala dinner to celebrate and honour the achievements of young people across the two counties.

Ten awards were presented to outstanding young individuals who make their community a better place to live or have shown determination in their own lives.

A special achievement award was presented to Shauntelle Tynan (21). In 2015, Shauntelle was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and had to be treated in Texas by world-class experts in the disease.

The cost of her treatment and of her family having to live there was astronomical, so Shauntelle and her mother Leona led a fundraising campaign that raised millions of euro that ultimately helped to save her life.

Shauntelle underwent 18 months of gruesome treatment, which she faced with bravery and not a little humour. Thankfully, she’s now cancer-free and is an inspiration to legions of young people whom she communicates with through YouTube posts.

Ismail Mohammed (21) won an individual award in recognition of his contribution to his Rohingyan and Carlow communities. Ismail and his family were resettled here from Burma under the terms of a United Nations High Commissioner Refugee mission. At 11 years old, Ismail had no English, had never experienced formal education or the norms of living in a settled community. He now attends IT Carlow, studying aircraft engineering. Ismail is actively involved with Carlow Regional Youth Services and was instrumental in revitalising cricket in Carlow. He was nominated for the award by Rohingya Action Ireland.

The community safety award was won by a group of students from St Leo’s College called Crossing the Line. The group’s tagline is Consent starts with conversation and their aim is to make young people more aware of the meaning of consent and how important it is. They chose this issue because they felt that sexual assault and consent isn’t talked about enough with young people and that students are not being properly educated about the meaning of consent or sexual assault in schools.

These four award winners will now go forward to the National Garda Youth Awards, which will take place in 2020.

Alicia Premkumar (16) won a Carlow district award, presented by Supt Aidan Brennan. Alicia was given this award for her work surrounding environmental issues and climate change. While still in primary school, Alicia set up an initiative, Santa goes Green, to highlight environmental issues.

She has since come up with another enterprise, Planet Pals, which encourages children to be aware of climate change.

A second district award winner for Carlow was Sophie Denieffe. Sophie was recognised for her achievements in sport. Following surgery in 2012, Sophie saw a poster advertising the wheelchair basketball team the South-East Swifts and decided that she would give it a go. This has blossomed into her being the only female on the senior team and to her coaching and training the junior team.

The award-winners are all aged between 13 and 21 years and were picked from a pool of 70 nominees. Other awards were presented to people from Co Kilkenny, including Mary Mescal from Ossory Youth Group, who scooped a lifetime achievement award.