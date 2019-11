Three handguns and ammunition have been seized in Drogheda as part of an operation targeting organised crime in Co Louth.

Gardaí searched a premises in the town yesterday as part of Operation Stratus and found a holdall bag with three guns, magazines and ammunition.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is being detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

He is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.