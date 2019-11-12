Olivia takes helm at Borris VS …

THINGS have come full circle for Olivia Kennedy because she’s back at her alma mater, Borris Vocational School, but this time at the top post of acting principal. She’s temporarily filling in for John O’Sullivan, who’s currently on secondment.

Olivia is delighted with her new role because she was always proud of her educational roots and loved the ethos and atmosphere in the Borris school.

“Staff encourage each individual student to strive for excellence and to reach his or her potential,” Olivia told The Nationalist. “Nurturing the academic and personal development of each child, we support our students to be leaders of their own learning and to take responsibility for their future.”

Olivia began her teaching career in Coláiste Aindriú (formerly Muinebheag Vocational School) in Bagenalstown as a French and English teacher, where she taught for 12 years. During this time, Olivia undertook an MSc in educational guidance and counselling at Trinity College Dublin, a course which has served her well in her daily interactions with young people.

She’s so looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead and to working closely with staff, students and their mums and dads, ensuring that the parents feel very much part of the learning partnership, too.