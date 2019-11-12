Restrictions on alcohol advertising come into effect today

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

New laws clamping down on alcohol advertisements come into effect from today.

The measures include a ban on outdoor alcohol ads, such as on public transport and around schools and playgrounds.

Alcohol adverts on children’s clothing and in cinemas for films suitable for under 18s will also be banned.

“Studies report consistently that exposure to alcohol advertising is associated with an increased likelihood that children will start to drink or will drink greater quantities if they already do,” said Minister for Health, Simon Harris.

“These measures aim to change that situation in Ireland and to remove alcohol advertising from the day-to-day lives of our children.”

“I am determined to continue this fight. These and other measures in the Public Health (Alcohol) Act will effect practical changes in our society in order to ensure that there will be no room for alcohol and alcohol advertising in Irish childhoods.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man remains in custody after €1.5m drug seizure

Tuesday, 12/11/19 - 9:55am

Woman, 90s, dies in Dublin house fire

Tuesday, 12/11/19 - 9:25am

David’s story: Slurs escalated to point of violence in school

Tuesday, 12/11/19 - 9:15am