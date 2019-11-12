River artwork installed at educate together

PUPILS at Carlow Educate Together created a beautiful mural depicting the River Barrow after working for months with local artist Bridget Flannery.

The River project was funded by a grant to promote art in certain designated schools and was given by the Kilkenny/Carlow Education and Training Board.

“Every year, we try to do something with a local artist with the help of this grant,” principal Simon Lewis told Around Carlow town.

While last year’s project involved artist Lorraine Fenlon and the children focussing on the defunct sugar factory, this year all eyes were on the River Barrow.

Bridget, a hugely respected artist on a national level, encouraged the sixth-class children to explore the river and its banks and to draw or paint what they saw or were attracted to.

The result was a five-metre long artwork that was installed on the school’s main stairwell, complete with little wells that contained further pieces of art.

The mural was launched by Emma Lucy O’Brien from Visual arts centre, along with Bridget, the children and teachers at Carlow Educate Together.

“We think that it’s really important to work with local artists, to support them and to bring art into our school. It worked out really well,” Simon concluded.