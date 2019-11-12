Woman, 90s, dies in Dublin house fire

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

A woman in her 90s has died following a house fire in North Dublin.

Gardaí and fire services were called to the house in Corballis, near Dublin Airport, at around 11.20 last night.

“A woman in her 90s, the sole occupant of the house was fatally injured in the fire and pronounced dead at the scene,” a garda spokesperson confirmed.

Firefighters from three stations attended the scene and Gardaí say foul play is not suspected.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination, the spokesperson added.

