Charlie Flanagan rejects claims gardaí turning blind eye to border conflict

The Justice Minister has rejected claims that gardaí have been turning a blind eye to conflict in border areas in recent years.

Gardaí have increased their presence in the area since the brutal attack on Kevin Lunney in September.

It follows a five-year campaign of intimidation against Quinn Industrial Holdings directors.

While the attack on Mr. Lunney prompted an investigation, Minister Charlie Flanagan does not accept that gardaí are not effective:

“I accept that ultimately there hasn’t been a successful conviction but what I can tell you is that there are pretty substantial finds on records available,” he said.

“Evidence has been gathered, arrests were made, files were with and are currently with the Director of Public Prosecutions so I reject any assertion from anybody that the gardaí have been turning a blind eye or the gardaí are doing nothing.”