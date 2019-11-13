  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Charlie Flanagan rejects claims gardaí turning blind eye to border conflict

Charlie Flanagan rejects claims gardaí turning blind eye to border conflict

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

The Justice Minister has rejected claims that gardaí have been turning a blind eye to conflict in border areas in recent years.

Gardaí have increased their presence in the area since the brutal attack on Kevin Lunney in September.

It follows a five-year campaign of intimidation against Quinn Industrial Holdings directors.

While the attack on Mr. Lunney prompted an investigation, Minister Charlie Flanagan does not accept that gardaí are not effective:

“I accept that ultimately there hasn’t been a successful conviction but what I can tell you is that there are pretty substantial finds on records available,” he said.

“Evidence has been gathered, arrests were made, files were with and are currently with the Director of Public Prosecutions so I reject any assertion from anybody that the gardaí have been turning a blind eye or the gardaí are doing nothing.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Jesus knows who did it’ – Man offers €2k reward for information after grandson’s grave vandalised

Wednesday, 13/11/19 - 11:30am

Some Irish customers charged for Uber trips they didn’t take

Wednesday, 13/11/19 - 11:00am

Increased funding for NTPF as 86k children waiting to see specialist

Wednesday, 13/11/19 - 10:40am