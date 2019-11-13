€500m sewage treatment plant in Dublin gets go ahead

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

File photo

An Bord Pleanála has approved plans for a €500 million sewage treatment plant in Dublin.

Irish Water said the plan to build the facility at Clonshaugh near Dublin Airport was necessary to cater for future population growth.

They also said the Ringsend plant is operating at overcapacity.

Local residents submitted 14,000 objections to the plan, which they called a “monster plant”. Residents said the plant would put the health of people and wildlife at risk, however An Bord Pleanala has given it the green light.

The planning was granted today subject to conditions.

The plan includes a treatment facility, odour control unit and an 11km outfall sewer a kilometre off Ireland’s Eye.

