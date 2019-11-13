Local entries feature strongly in Barrow Awards

CO CARLOW entrants featured strongly in the list of prize winners in the annual Barrow Awards presented recently in the Seven Oaks hotel.

Leighlinbridge secured second prize in the short-term category, while also scooping second prize in the overall long-term category. The long-term category is announced once every four years and this was the first time in the history of the Barrow Awards Scheme that Carlow featured in the prizewinning list.

Leighlinbridge Improvement Group implemented a number of projects to secure the short-term second prize, including workshops on bio-diversity, replanting beds in the Garden of Remembrance and The Bawnogue, completing a swift survey and erecting a significant series of interpretation signs at the Butter Market.

The long-term prize was awarded to the group for their work in creating a pollination vacation resort along the River Barrow down from the Black Castle. Judges noted that the resort was completed to a fantastic standard and quality.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council cllr John Pender, who presided over the ceremony, remarked that this was a special, yet sad, year in the history of the Barrow Awards with the passing of Arthur Keppel in November 2018, given Arthur’s long commitment to, and love of, the River Barrow. The Arthur Keppel memorial award was accepted by Paddy Gardiner of Bagenalstown Improvement Group and Sean Hayden and Louise Nolan from Queen of the Universe National School.

This marked a special achievement for the group for their role in creating a fabulous garden within the school grounds that all 265 school-going children fully participate in and enjoy.

The group also secured the overall heritage and cultural award for the progression of the Clydesdale willow horse sculpture project, which stands close to the River Barrow, near Aldi. The group created a willow sculpture of a full-size, steel-framed horse, inspired by the history of the canals and local industries of old, including corn mills and horse-drawn barges

The two prizes in the commercial category section were awarded to Carlow-based companies Cliff Reid of BoatTrips.ie, who provide trips of the Barrow from Carlow Town Park in a traditional handcrafted Irish open boat.

Dave Cowen of the Lazy River Café was rewarded for the significant services it offers to river users, located on the banks of the Barrow.

Best in Co Carlow was awarded to Carlow Tidy Towns Association for its work with Carlow Co Council in renovating the Barrow Track graveyard, which runs alongside the River Barrow and is a significant heritage and tourist asset, featuring the burial place of many 1798 insurgents, along with Bishop James O’Keeffe, former president of Carlow College.

Near neighbours to Carlow, Graignamanagh and the Barrow Valley Activity Hub, scooped first prize in the long-term category for their construction of the ‘hub,’ a state-of-the-art building on the former pitch and putt course, which provides a focal point for outdoor activities, including trail walking, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, yoga, rowing and cot building.

Chairman of Carlow Tourism, which coordinates the awards, cllr John Murphy, noted the support of the five local authorities involved – Carlow, Kilkenny, Kildare, Laois and Wexford – without whose financial support the awards could not happen.

He also commented that “a lot of fantastic work is being carried out by entrants on a daily basis along the River Barrow for the benefit of locals and visitors to the area. Having events like the Barrow Awards Scheme is a way of saying thanks and recognising groups for their Trojan and continuous efforts, which so greatly enhance the appearance of the river and create a positive experience for visitors.”