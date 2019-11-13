  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man and woman arrested in connection with Cork arson incidents

Man and woman arrested in connection with Cork arson incidents

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Belgooly last July. Photo: Paul Byrne Virgin Media

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s in relation to incidents of arson at houses in Belgooly, Co. Cork

Shortly before 11pm on July 2, Gardaí received a report of a fire at an unoccupied house in Belgooly which has spread to two other homes.

One of the homes was completely destroyed as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported to Gardaí following the fire.

Gardaí from the Bandon District carried out an investigation and arrested a man and a woman this morning.

They are both currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Jesus knows who did it’ – Man offers €2k reward for information after grandson’s grave vandalised

Wednesday, 13/11/19 - 11:30am

Charlie Flanagan rejects claims gardaí turning blind eye to border conflict

Wednesday, 13/11/19 - 11:10am

Some Irish customers charged for Uber trips they didn’t take

Wednesday, 13/11/19 - 11:00am